Bayern Munich go seven points clear with 1-0 win at Dortmund

Joshua Kimmich's deft chip two minutes before half-time settled an edgy tussle between the league's top two teams in front of empty terraces.

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich (not in picture) scored against Borussia Dortmund in a Bundeliga match on 26 May 2020. Picture: @Bundesliga_EN/Twitter
Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich (not in picture) scored against Borussia Dortmund in a Bundeliga match on 26 May 2020. Picture: @Bundesliga_EN/Twitter
21 minutes ago

BERLIN - Bayern Munich took a key step towards an eighth straight Bundesliga title on Tuesday, opening a seven-point gap with six games left as they won 1-0 at nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Joshua Kimmich's deft chip two minutes before half-time settled an edgy tussle between the league's top two teams in front of empty terraces.

More to follow.

