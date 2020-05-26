Andile Mbuthu's alleged killers expected back in court today

The men allegedly attacked 16-year-old Andile Buthu last month after he was accused of stealing alcohol from a local tavern.

DURBAN - Six men charged with the kidnapping and murder of a Durban matric pupil are expected to apply for bail in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The men allegedly attacked 16-year-old Andile Buthu last month after he was accused of stealing alcohol from a local tavern.

The suspects’ virtual appearance last week did not go ahead as the court resolved that they all appear physically in court.

Tuesday’s bail application is expected to be postponed again due to the national lockdown regulations.

However, the court is expected to get clarity on claims that the accused signed blank statements when they were arrested early this month.

This allegation also contributed to the initial postponement.

Authorities are still assessing a body believed to be that of Mbuthu, which was discovered in the Wewe River, about two kilometres from where the teenager was assaulted.