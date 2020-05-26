4 WC school staff members test positive for COVID-19: dept
The provincial Education Department had already earlier this month delivered cleaning materials to help staff prepare for the phased reopening of schools from 1 June.
CAPE TOWN - It's now emerged that at least four school staff members in the Western Cape have tested positive for COVID-19 following the return of teachers this week.
The provincial Education Department had already earlier this month delivered cleaning materials to help staff prepare for the phased reopening of schools from 1 June.
However, it's understood that some schools have yet to receive those materials and personal protective equipment (PPEs).
The Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond confirmed that three cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the Metro North District and one in Metro East.
It's not been confirmed how many schools are affected, but The Hague Primary School in Delft and Parkvale Primary School in Valhalla Park are being decontaminated after at least two staff members contracted the virus.
“In terms of protocol, the school is supposed to report the case to the district who will arrange for cleaning. The school may or may not close as a result. In some instances, only certain areas may be closed and in other instances, the school may have to temporarily close to allow for a more extensive cleaning of the premises. We are dealing with the matter on a case by case basis.”
Those who have come into close contact with infected staff members will now have to self-isolate for 14 days.
Hammond said that all schools had been provided with guidelines on cleaning and also what to do if a staff member or learner had tested positive.
COVID19 statistics in South Africa #COVID__19 #CoronaVirusSA #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/WgyksyW53C— Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 25, 2020
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.