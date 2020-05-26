4 WC school staff members test positive for COVID-19: dept

The provincial Education Department had already earlier this month delivered cleaning materials to help staff prepare for the phased reopening of schools from 1 June.

CAPE TOWN - It's now emerged that at least four school staff members in the Western Cape have tested positive for COVID-19 following the return of teachers this week.

The provincial Education Department had already earlier this month delivered cleaning materials to help staff prepare for the phased reopening of schools from 1 June.

However, it's understood that some schools have yet to receive those materials and personal protective equipment (PPEs).

The Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond confirmed that three cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the Metro North District and one in Metro East.

It's not been confirmed how many schools are affected, but The Hague Primary School in Delft and Parkvale Primary School in Valhalla Park are being decontaminated after at least two staff members contracted the virus.

“In terms of protocol, the school is supposed to report the case to the district who will arrange for cleaning. The school may or may not close as a result. In some instances, only certain areas may be closed and in other instances, the school may have to temporarily close to allow for a more extensive cleaning of the premises. We are dealing with the matter on a case by case basis.”

Those who have come into close contact with infected staff members will now have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Hammond said that all schools had been provided with guidelines on cleaning and also what to do if a staff member or learner had tested positive.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.