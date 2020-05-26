3-year-old boy and 4 adults killed in Crossroads fire

The victims were inside when the double-storey house caught fire.

CAPE TOWN - Five people, including a three-year-old boy, died in a fire in Crossroads, Cape Town, on Monday night.

The victims were inside when the double-storey house caught fire.

Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: “Fire crews arrived on the scene and found a double-storey house on fire. A search of the property led to the discovery of the bodies of a man, woman, and a three-year-old boy in the garage and another two bodies of a man and woman in the bedroom on the ground floor.”

On Monday, a young boy was killed, and five others were injured after a blaze ripped through an informal settlement in Delft.