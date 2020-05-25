'We should've remained at level 5' - Citizens react to level 3 lockdown move

On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the whole country would enter level three from the first of next month.

JOHANNESBURG - Some South Africans have reacted with mixed feelings at President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the country will now move to level three of the lockdown.

On Sunday night, the president announced that the whole country would enter level three from 1 June.

This will ease a number of restrictions including the sale of alcohol, but cigarette sales are still not allowed.

Ramaphosa said that the nationwide lockdown had been effective in slowing down the spread of coronavirus so far.

Some South Africans expressed reservations on the president's announcement, while others were delighted with the announcement.

"I wish the president could have stuck to the levels five regulations because the people’s lives who are trying to comply with the regulations will be in danger," one woman said.

"Social distancing, wearing masks, sanitising are not a joke, in which case we cannot blame government for their plans. Either we move forward or we retard back to level 5," one man said.

"As for me, I'm so happy we're going to level 3. You can go to work, you can do certain things that you never did... it will help a lot being able to exercise outside," another woman commented.

Level three will see the national curfew removed.

The president warned that the areas where there are high numbers of COVID-19 infections were likely to see more stringent movement restrictions.

Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini and Cape Town, as well as Bloemfontein, are some of the cities that have been reported as infection centres.

