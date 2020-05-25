US urges probe into alleged ethics breach by African Development Bank

The letter, dated 22 May, was sent to the chair of the AfDB's board, Ivorian Planning and Development Minister Niale Kaba.

ABIDJAN - The US Department of the Treasury has called on the African Development Bank (AfDB) to carry out an independent probe into alleged ethics breaches by its president, Akinwumi Adesina.

In a letter obtained by AFP on Monday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expressed "deep reservations" about the outcome of an internal inquiry clearing Adesina, and urged the appointment of an independent outside investigator.

Adesina is seeking a second five-year term at the helm of the AfDB, one of the world's five largest multilateral development banks.

Whistleblowers last month submitted a 15-page report to bank governors detailing alleged embezzlement, preferential treatment for fellow Nigerians in senior appointments and the promotion of people suspected or convicted of fraud and corruption.