Thieves take PPEs as Tshwane school burgled twice in 48 hours
It's understood that criminals broke into the Sikhulisile Primary School on Sunday night and stole personal protective equipment meant for teachers and educators.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has confirmed that a school in Ekangala in Tshwane has been burgled.
It's understood that criminals broke into the Sikhulisile Primary School on Sunday night and stole personal protective equipment meant for teachers.
This the second time the school has been targeted in the last 48 hours.
The provincial Education Department's Steve Mabona: "We call upon members of the community who might have witnessed this or who will have information on the whereabouts of our PPEs where they would have been identified and to alert the police."
@ducationgp #Sikhulisile Primary School, in Ekangala was broken into on Friday 22 May 2020 night, and once again thugs went back to the same school last night and caused even more damage, and stole PPEs meant for our educators and learners. @Lesufi @ pic.twitter.com/UzHd1GGUyx— Steve Mabona (@Steve_Mabona) May 25, 2020
