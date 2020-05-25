SAA's BRPs granted leave to appeal decision to halt retrenchment process
The BRPs and SAA then argued that there was a reasonable prospect that the facts would receive a different treatment by the Labour appeal court and leave to appeal has now been granted.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Airways (SAA) business rescue practitioners have been granted leave to appeal against the Labour Court's judgment stopping the retrenchment process at the ailing airline.
The court had ordered that the practitioners could not go ahead with a full retrenchment process until they provided a proper business plan.
The deadline for SAA staff to agree to retrenchment terms was also suspended.
The court had ruled that the process initiated by the practitioners was unfair and questioned the practitioners' conduct in issuing a Section 189 notice.
