Ramaphosa hails Africa's health workers for leading COVID-19 response

JOHANNESBURG - African Union (AU) chairperson President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this Africa Day, health workers were the heroes of pan-African unity.

He delivered a virtual address to mark the day that African leaders met to form the Organisation of African Unity in Addis Ababa in 1963.

As chair, South Africa was expected to host a conference with the theme Silencing the guns but all that has changed because of COVID-19.

Ramaphosa said COVID-19 had highlighted inequalities in countries and the globe but it had also shown that Africa was able to work together to solve its own problems.

“Day by day, across our continent, we are seeing the unity that is our strength being put to the service of saving lives and supporting the vulnerable.”

And he paid tribute to the front-liners: “We salute the latter-day standard-bearers of pan-African unity: the healthcare workers and medical personnel, the scientists and epidemiologists. We salute the Africa centres for disease control and prevention for leading our continent’s response to the pandemic.”

Ramaphosa has called on developed countries, multilateral institutions and the donor community to support vulnerable countries across the world, especially in Africa.