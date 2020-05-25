Mogale City workers protest over lack of PPEs and non-payment

It is understood the workers were promised COVID-19 compensation fund and overtime payments, which were due on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Mogale City Local Municipality employees on Monday abandoned their posts to protest against a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE).

It is understood the workers were also promised COVID-19 compensation fund and overtime payments, which were due on Monday.



Employees had earlier blocked the roads with burning tyres.

The spokesperson for the South African Municipal Workers’ Union Justice Nkomo said: “There was a COVID-19 compensation that the management had promised to the workers because when everyone was home, they were meant to be paid, but that was not done.”

Mogale Municipality workers hold a protest due to unpaid benefits such as overtime. Pics: Supplied. pic.twitter.com/EsW57BZoCA — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 25, 2020

Mogale Municipality workers hold a protest due to unpaid benefits such as overtime. Video: Supplied. pic.twitter.com/gIHJWwgkjt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 25, 2020

