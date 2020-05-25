Mogale City workers protest over lack of PPEs and non-payment
It is understood the workers were promised COVID-19 compensation fund and overtime payments, which were due on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Mogale City Local Municipality employees on Monday abandoned their posts to protest against a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE).
Employees had earlier blocked the roads with burning tyres.
The spokesperson for the South African Municipal Workers’ Union Justice Nkomo said: “There was a COVID-19 compensation that the management had promised to the workers because when everyone was home, they were meant to be paid, but that was not done.”
Mogale Municipality workers hold a protest due to unpaid benefits such as overtime. Pics: Supplied. pic.twitter.com/EsW57BZoCA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 25, 2020
Mogale Municipality workers hold a protest due to unpaid benefits such as overtime. Video: Supplied. pic.twitter.com/gIHJWwgkjt— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 25, 2020
