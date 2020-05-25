Modise: Regional parliaments must oversee multilateral agreements across Africa

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has addressed an Africa Day Commemoration Lecture on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has called on regional parliaments to regulate and oversee the implementation of the various multi-lateral agreements across African regions.

Modise addressed an Africa Day Commemoration Lecture on Monday.

She said that the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, which was signed by South Africa in 2019 and comes into effect on 1 July this year, will open up new markets.

She said that for effective integration, Africa must also deal decisively with persisting challenges of conflicts and getting better communication.