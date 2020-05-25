Joburg EMS on high alert as cold front approaches Gauteng

The Western Cape is cold and wet on Monday morning, while Gauteng is bracing for maximum temperatures of between 15 and 18 degrees on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) on Monday said their teams would be on high alert with temperatures expected to drop significantly as a cold front hit the country.

The Western Cape is cold and wet on Monday morning, while Gauteng is bracing for maximum temperatures of between 15 and 18 degrees on Tuesday.

Your morning satellite image (25 May 2020). Intense cold front makes landfall with good rainfall, cold weather, strong winds and high seas today. Snow can also be expected from this afternoon on the Western Cape and southern NC high ground. pic.twitter.com/xlzDwYD2Ff — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 25, 2020

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urged residents to be cautious when using heating devices.

“We, therefore, want to encourage all our residents in the city to look after their heating devices and not to leave them unattended while in use so that we can able to prevent fire incidents, which might occur at home,” he said.

Western Cape Today 's Weather overview: 25.5.2020 pic.twitter.com/FkipVKK7Yc — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 25, 2020