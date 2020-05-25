20°C / 22°C
Joburg EMS on high alert as cold front approaches Gauteng

The Western Cape is cold and wet on Monday morning, while Gauteng is bracing for maximum temperatures of between 15 and 18 degrees on Tuesday.

A satellite image from the South African Weather Service shows an approaching cold front on 25 May 2020. Picture: @SAWeatherServic/Twitter.
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) on Monday said their teams would be on high alert with temperatures expected to drop significantly as a cold front hit the country.

The Western Cape is cold and wet on Monday morning, while Gauteng is bracing for maximum temperatures of between 15 and 18 degrees on Tuesday.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urged residents to be cautious when using heating devices.

“We, therefore, want to encourage all our residents in the city to look after their heating devices and not to leave them unattended while in use so that we can able to prevent fire incidents, which might occur at home,” he said.

