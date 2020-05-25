Joburg EMS on high alert as cold front approaches Gauteng
The Western Cape is cold and wet on Monday morning, while Gauteng is bracing for maximum temperatures of between 15 and 18 degrees on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) on Monday said their teams would be on high alert with temperatures expected to drop significantly as a cold front hit the country.
The Western Cape is cold and wet on Monday morning, while Gauteng is bracing for maximum temperatures of between 15 and 18 degrees on Tuesday.
Your morning satellite image (25 May 2020). Intense cold front makes landfall with good rainfall, cold weather, strong winds and high seas today. Snow can also be expected from this afternoon on the Western Cape and southern NC high ground. pic.twitter.com/xlzDwYD2Ff— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 25, 2020
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urged residents to be cautious when using heating devices.
“We, therefore, want to encourage all our residents in the city to look after their heating devices and not to leave them unattended while in use so that we can able to prevent fire incidents, which might occur at home,” he said.
Western Cape Today 's Weather overview: 25.5.2020 pic.twitter.com/FkipVKK7Yc— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 25, 2020
Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 25.5.2020 pic.twitter.com/qja4Gv9rwb— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 25, 2020
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.