DHET: Preparations under way to welcome students back at universities

Minister Blade Nzimande over the weekend announced that under level three, a maximum of 33% of students would be allowed back on campus and those in their final year would be prioritised.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) said that preparations were under way at universities to ensure that campuses were ready to welcome students from 1 June.

Minister Blade Nzimande over the weekend announced that under level three, a maximum of 33% of students would be allowed back on campus and those in their final year would be prioritised.

He explained that the 2020 academic year would be reorganised to enable all students to complete academic requirements with the prospects of extending into early 2021, depending on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic threat.

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela: "Universities will be spending this time building up to ensure that the guidelines and protocols in terms of sanitation and personal protective equipment, quarantine and all of that."

Manamela said that universities would also use this time to engage with students and unions: "It will most likely not be on 1 June. As we have indicated that once they move to level three, they will need a minimum of two weeks to prepare their campuses for students to return."