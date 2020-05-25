Delft fire claims child’s life

The blaze broke out in an informal dwelling in the early hours of Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A child has died and five other people have been injured in a fire in Delft in the Western Cape.

The City of Cape Town's fire and rescue service's Jermaine Carelse said: “A call was received just after 1.30 am, with fire crews responding. They found an informal structure on fire and the body of a boy in one of the bedrooms. The fire was extinguished around 2.20 am.”