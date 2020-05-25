Cuban health workers receiving training on WC’s health system today

The group of 28 healthcare workers will be deployed to two field hospitals. The province is in the process of completing the facilities that will be used to treat patients.

CAPE TOWN - A delegation of Cuban healthcare workers is ready to help the Western Cape fight against the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the province.

#Covid19SA #WC The team of 26 consisting of epidemiologists, family physicians, biostatisticians is being welcomed by provincial health department officials today. KB pic.twitter.com/qBEMhJ9Pz0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2020

Health officials said the Cuban healthcare practitioners would be stationed in the country for a year. The team will receive training on the Western Cape’s health system on Monday and undergo clinical protocol training on Tuesday.

Healthcare workers in the clinical space would be deployed to the Cape Town International Convention Centre and Brakengate along the R300.



Coordinator of the province’s Cuban health delegation, Dr Pedro Armas, said they were ready to assist in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

“We will quickly and effectively stop this pandemic with the help of everybody because this is not only for the health professionals to deal with,” Armas said.

The department’s head of services, Dr Saadiq Kariem, said health technologists and statisticians also formed part of the delegation.

Eighteen family physicians, four health technologists, three epidemiologists, and three biostatisticians are part of the team.

