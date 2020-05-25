CT residents warned of flooding as first winter cold front makes landfall
Other extreme weather warnings include extremely high fire danger conditions over the Central Karoo, high seas with wave heights of between 6 and 9 metres and a storm surge along the coast into early Tuesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - The weather service has warned that heavy rain could lead to localised flooding in Cape Town.
Forecaster Stella Nake said that wind was also a factor: "The pubic is advised that the gale force winds are expected between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay as well as places like the Cape Metropol into the early hours of tomorrow morning."
Provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan: "The first cold front for winter made landfall early this morning in Cape Town. It's brought some stormy, cold winds across large parts of the province. The South African Weather Services have advised that these conditions can be expected into much of the week, with snowfall also expected in the mountain passes within the interior of the province."
⚠️Please be aware of the following #weatheralerts for tomorrow into Tuesday. A whopping 10 alerts out for the next 2 days. Coastal areas will see gale force winds, waves of 6 to 9m and storm surge. The marine community should take extra precaution. @NSRI pic.twitter.com/9xuuPvv89v— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 24, 2020
⚠️ Intense cold front will reach the central interior tomorrow (Tuesday 26 May). Areas expected to have Cold to Very cold temperatures=— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 25, 2020
Western Cape
Eastern Cape
Free State
Northern Cape
North West
Southern Gauteng
Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) said that their teams would be on high alert with temperatures expected to drop significantly as the cold front hit the country. Gauteng is bracing for maximum temperatures of between 15 and 18 degrees on Tuesday.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urged residents to be cautious when using heating devices.
“We, therefore, want to encourage all our residents in the city to look after their heating devices and not to leave them unattended while in use so that we can able to prevent fire incidents, which might occur at home,” he said.
