Completely unacceptable for SAMRC board to pander to Gray witch hunt - Habib
South African Medical Research Council president Professor Glenda Gray criticised aspects of government's approach in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and claimed that it was not based on scientific evidence.
JOHANNESBURG - There has been sharp reaction to the suspension of South African Medical Research Council president Professor Glenda Gray, with some saying she's being treated unfairly.
Gray criticised aspects of government's approach in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and claimed that it was not based on scientific evidence.
Reports have emerged that the board of the council has ordered Gray and other workers not to speak to the media.
Weekend reports said that the council had reached out to the Health Department and apologised for the remarks made by its president.
Gray, who served on the health ministerial advisory council, is in hot water after she criticised government’s lockdown approach as unscientific.
She was reported as saying that it seemed that government was thumbsucking the regulations, while malnutrition was on the increase at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
The Health Department's acting Director-General Anban Pillay requested the council to investigate her conduct.
Wits vice-chancellor Adam Habib said that it was unbecoming of Pillay to call for the inquiry.
"It was completely unacceptable for the acting DG to then try and initiate and investigation into her and it was completely unacceptable for the SAMRC board to pander to this kind of witch hunt."
The Democratic Alliance’s John Steenhuisen said that the council and the department had applied bullying tactics by silencing opposing views.
