SA moves to lockdown level 3 come 1 June

The president is expected to speak about, among others, South Africa’s implementation of a risk-adjusted strategy.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the coronavirus measures on 13 May 2020. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the coronavirus measures on 13 May 2020. Picture: GCIS.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the country will officially move to alert level 3 lockdown from 1 June. He also warned that some places could go back to levels 4 or 5, depending on their progress.

The president made the announcement a short while ago in Pretoria.

With this level, alcohol will be sold for home consumption, and would be on sale on some days during certain hours. And sectors of the economy will be opened.

He said South Africa now has 22,583 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 429 deaths.

Ramaphosa said Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City, and Cape Town were metros identified as COVID-19 hot spots.

More to come

WATCH: President Ramaphosa’s full address to the nation

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

