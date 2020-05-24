SA moves to lockdown level 3 come 1 June
The president is expected to speak about, among others, South Africa’s implementation of a risk-adjusted strategy.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the country will officially move to alert level 3 lockdown from 1 June. He also warned that some places could go back to levels 4 or 5, depending on their progress.
The president made the announcement a short while ago in Pretoria.
With this level, alcohol will be sold for home consumption, and would be on sale on some days during certain hours. And sectors of the economy will be opened.
He said South Africa now has 22,583 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 429 deaths.
Ramaphosa said Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City, and Cape Town were metros identified as COVID-19 hot spots.
More to come
WATCH: President Ramaphosa’s full address to the nation
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.