‘There's a cry for the church’- KZN leaders want church declared essential

DURBAN – Christian leaders in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare church gatherings as an essential service.

The KZN Christian Council said church gatherings should be allowed because they offer spiritual health to many people including essential service workers.

The religious coalition also said the continued restrictions on church gatherings is impoverishing their institutions and leaders.

Religious people associated with the KZN Christian Council braved the cold weather on Sunday morning to stage a walk at KZN's capital City of Umsunduzi.

Bishop Khulekani Khomo said it is time they are allowed to worship together again.

“There is a need for the church, there is a cry for the church – not only from the church fraternity, but the entire community needs the church.”

Pastor Patrick Lettman said the continued lockdown is crippling churches financially.

“Because there has been no church, we have no income therefore we are challenged financially; both to take care of the businesses that we rent and to take care of our personal needs.”

The religious leaders said they are willing to work with government and ensure safety at all church gatherings.