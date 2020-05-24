Teachers in KZN to return to work on Thursday due to delays in delivery of PPEs

Teachers and school management were due back at work on Monday as announced by the Department of Basic Education last week.

JOHANNESBURG – Kwa-Zulu Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Sunday announced that the provincial government would delay the return of teachers to schools by three days in order to ensure the adequate delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Zikalala was speaking in Durban at a media briefing on the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JUST IN: KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala says teachers in the province will no longer be expected to report to schools tomorrow due to delays in the delivery of PPEs to schools. Teachers will now report to schools on Thursday. @NkoRaphael #schoolsreopening pic.twitter.com/YuRIsGB7KE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2020

Teachers and school management were due back at work on Monday as announced by the Department of Basic Education last week.

But Zikalala said those plans had to be placed on ice until Thursday to ensure all schools were ready for reopening.

“Those schools that have not yet received PPEs, it’s because those PPEs are still at their district offices. It’s not like they are yet to be procured and therefore, by Thursday, all of these would have been supplied to each and every school that will be opening,” Zikalala said.

Prior to the premier’s announcement, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) issued a statement saying the province had failed to prepare schools and encouraged teachers to stay away from work on Monday.

KZN has 1,777 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 49 related fatalities.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.