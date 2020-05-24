Sports personality arrested in Sandton for clocking 213 km/h in 120 zone

The 32-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after telling officers he was rushing home to fetch a friend.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng traffic police said a prominent sports personality was arrested for speeding.

The 32-year-old man was driving 213 kilometres per hour in a 120 zone on the N1 in Sandton earlier on Sunday.

Authorities said his name can't be revealed until he appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Spokesperson Obed Sibasa said the man was detained at the Sandton police station.

“The man has been charged with reckless and negligent driving, and the alternative charge of driving at excessive speed for the prescribed legal speed limit. He has been detained at the Sandton police station. The reason [he gave] for speeding was that he was rushing home to fetch a friend – what a lousy excuse.”