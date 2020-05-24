SA’s COVID-19 related deaths now at 407, of those 261 are in the Western Cape
The Western Cape still has the highest number of COVID-19 infection in the country, with 13,826 cases.
CAPE TOWN – The national number of total confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is now 21,343, with 10 new COVID-19 related deaths – bringing the total number of fatalities to 407.
The health department also announced on Saturday night that there have been 10,104 recoveries.
The Western Cape still has the highest number of COVID-19 infection in the country, with 13,826 cases.
THE WESTERN CAPE’S TYGERBERG SUB-DISTRICT
Nineteen more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the Western Cape.
This brings the total number of fatalities as a result of the disease to 276.
The number of infections in the City of Cape Town’s Tygerberg sub-district has surpassed the 2,000 mark.
The Western Cape Health Department is seeing a rapid rise in the number of patients needing hospitalisation.
Five-hundred-and-fifty-seven (557) cases are being treated in hospital, of these 154 patients are in the intensive care unit.
Two-thousand and thirty (2,030) coronavirus infections have been recorded in the Tygerberg Sub-District.
Khayelitsha registered 1,741 cases and Klipfontein 1,533.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.