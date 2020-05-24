SA lockdown: Ramaphosa faces several requests ahead of his address tonight
The president was expected to detail the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected over 21,000 people in the country.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing a litany of requests ahead of his address on Sunday night amid reports of a possible lifting of the ban on alcohol sales under level 3 of the lockdown.
From religious organisations, to civil society groups, and businesses across various sectors - there was mounting anticipation over which regulations would be relaxed.
The speculation came after reports that alcohol sales would be allowed under strict conditions, while the ban on cigarettes and tobacco products would remain unchanged.
The government’s ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco products had sparked fierce debate, which led to threats of legal action. It was reported that alcohol sales would be allowed from Monday to Thursday, but consumption would be restricted to people’s homes.
The sale of tobacco products could still be prohibited with some in the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) reportedly saying it was too much of a health risk.
Ramaphosa was also expected to announce which industries of the economy would be allowed to resume operations when the government eases the lockdown. This as some church leaders asked to be classified as essential service workers to ensure their survival.
Various civil society organisations and political parties threatened to go to court if some of the government's regulations were not amended.
