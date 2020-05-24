New SANDF code of conduct spells out rules for carrying out lockdown operations

JOHANNESBURG – With the easing of lockdown regulations and restrictions, new rules have been introduced for South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members on how they should conduct themselves during operations.

The new guidelines detail what is expected of soldiers during incidents such as looting - people drinking in their yards and how to react when being provoked or insulted.

The new mission guidelines vehemently state that SANDF members have an inherit right to self-defence.

They state that during instances of looting, SANDF members can disperse the crowd by shouting, verbal warnings, and even arrest civilians – However, they cannot fire warning shots, shoot a person or get into a physical fight with members of the public.

When it comes to drinking – soldiers can ignore people consuming alcohol inside their yards and cannot enter private residences in such instances.

If provoked, SANDF members are instructed to maintain a high level of tolerance against such conducts and to avoid getting into physical fights with civilians.

Members of the public can report soldiers who violate the code of conduct at any military police station, South African Police Service station or at the office of the Military Ombudsman.