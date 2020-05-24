Limpopo man (30) linked to the death of a missing woman due in court tomorrow

The 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday, almost six months after the victim was reported missing.

JOHANNESBURG – A man suspected of killing his girlfriend and burying her remains in his backyard will appear at the Seshego Magistrates Court in Limpopo on Monday.

She disappeared in January while visiting someone believed to be her boyfriend and never returned home.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said her murder was concealed and only revealed following a wide investigation.

“The provincial commissioner ofLimpopo, Lieutenant-General Nake Ledwaba has commended a dedicated team of investigators for arresting a suspect and recovering the remains of a woman who was first reported missing in January 2020.