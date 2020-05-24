Limpopo man (30) linked to the death of a missing woman due in court tomorrow
The 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday, almost six months after the victim was reported missing.
JOHANNESBURG – A man suspected of killing his girlfriend and burying her remains in his backyard will appear at the Seshego Magistrates Court in Limpopo on Monday.
The 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday, almost six months after the victim was reported missing.
She disappeared in January while visiting someone believed to be her boyfriend and never returned home.
The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said her murder was concealed and only revealed following a wide investigation.
“The provincial commissioner ofLimpopo, Lieutenant-General Nake Ledwaba has commended a dedicated team of investigators for arresting a suspect and recovering the remains of a woman who was first reported missing in January 2020.
#sapsLIM A 30yr-old suspect was arrested yesterday for allegedly killing his girlfriend & burying her body in a shallow grave at ga-Setati village outside Polokwane. The deceased went #missing in January 2020. #ActAgainstAbuse MLhttps://t.co/zdnyuh9eBE pic.twitter.com/2dqGsx7YVD— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 23, 2020
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.