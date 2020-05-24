Africa records over 100k COVID-19 infections and over 3k deaths
Officials said case numbers have not grown at the same exponential rate as in other regions and the continent has not experienced the high mortality rate.
CAPE TOWN – More than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Africa.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) in Africa said the virus has now spread to every country since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed on the continent more than three months ago.
Officials said case numbers have not grown at the same exponential rate as in other regions and the continent has not experienced the high mortality rate as seen in some parts of the world.
Around 3,100 deaths have been recorded in Africa.
The global public health body said when the number of COVID-19 cases surpassed the 100,000 mark in the European region, there were over 4,900 deaths.
WHO regional director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, however warned that the continent must not be complacent as fragile health systems may not be able to cope with a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases.
Officials highlighted the elderly have a significantly increased risk of developing a severe form of the disease.
The WHO said testing as many people as possible and protecting health workers are some of the crucial aspects of their COVID-19 response.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.