53 employees at Anglogold Ashanti’s Mponeng mine test positive for COVID-19

The Gauteng department of health confirmed they would be meeting with the mine management on Sunday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG – Fifty-three employees at the AngloGold Ashanti Mponeng mine in Carletonville, on the west rand, have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The Gauteng health department's Kwara Kekana said, “All employees have been admitted at the Fountain isolation facility. An outbreak response team was dispatched to trace all known contacts, and the process is ongoing.”

Health MEC Bandile Masuku is expected to be part of the delegation meeting with the mine's management on Sunday afternoon to get a report and discuss the coordinated response and management of the cases.

“The west rand district health team will also meet with the mine officials on Monday to enhance the response of the district and the mine collectively”, said Kekana.

All 378 underground miners were tested, and of those the results of 104 workers are still outstanding.

It's understood all underground production was closed until further notice.