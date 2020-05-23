Trump to attend Florida launch of SpaceX flight: White House
US astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are scheduled to blast off from Kennedy's historic Launch Pad 39A on Wednesday for the International Space Station, arriving the next day.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump will attend the 27 May launch of two astronauts aboard a SpaceX mission - the first crewed space flight from US soil in nine years, the White House said Saturday.
"Our destiny, beyond the Earth, is not only a matter of national identity, but a matter of national security," Trump said in a statement ahead of the visit, which will underline his push for a return to work in the US amid the coronavirus pandemic.
US astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are scheduled to blast off from Kennedy's historic Launch Pad 39A at 4:33 pm (2033 GMT) on Wednesday for the International Space Station, arriving the next day.
The mission is seen as a crucial step towards ending American dependence on Russian rockets.
Asked about going ahead with the mission in the midst of the pandemic, Behnken told reporters: "Where there's a will, there's a way."
Behnken and Hurley have been in strict quarantine since 13 May, but they said their actual isolation began as far back as mid-March.
However, the launch plan could be hit by bad weather, with 60% of a postponement according to official forecasts.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.