Still no arrests in Mabopane taxi owners triple murder

JOHANNESBURG – Police in Pretoria are searching for suspects involved in the murder of three people believed to be taxi owners in Mabopane.

The three men were killed in a drive-by shooting on Thursday at the corner of Bushveld street and August road.

The police's Mavela Masondo said the shooting could be linked to ongoing battles over taxi routes in the city.

“Police have launched a man hunt for suspects after three people were shot and killed in Mabopane. The preliminary investigation suggests that the victims were shot while having a discussion, and that they are taxi owners. We suspect that the shooting is related to the ongoing taxi violence in the area.