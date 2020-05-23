Ramaphosa congratulates Lesotho’s new PM Moeketsi Majoro

Majoro took the position following the resignation of Tom Thabane who vacated office this week before the end of his term in 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday congratulated Lesotho’s new Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro on his appointment.

Majoro was sworn-in as the new Prime Minister at the Royal Palace on Wednesday.

“His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa and Chairperson of the African Union, has congratulated Dr Moeketsi Majoro on his appointment as the new Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho,” said Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko in a statement.

Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) facilitator to the mountain Kingdom, reiterated his commitment to continue working with the country to ensure successful implementation of reforms as stated in the Reforms Authority Bill.

Ramaphosa also assured Majoro of his personal dedication to strengthen bilateral relations between South Africa and Lesotho.

“Furthermore, the President assured the new prime minister of his personal dedication to further strengthen and consolidate bilateral relations between South Africa and Lesotho as well as enhanced cooperation on regional, continental and global issues of mutual interest,” Diko said.

Meanwhile, the president also wished Thabane well as he went on retirement.

“President Ramaphosa also wished former Prime Minister Thabane well during his retirement and commended him for the collaborative work during the facilitation process that has placed Lesotho at the cusp of realising the said reforms.”

