Police launch manhunt after KZN cop killed

JOHANNESBURG - Police on Saturday were on the lookout for suspects who shot and killed a police officer in Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal, in what appeared to have been a hit.

It’s understood Constable Xolani Zulu (32) came under a hail of bullets outside his home in Kwa Nyuswa on Friday night while off duty.

Two gunmen used a rifle and a handgun to carry out the crime, killing Zulu instantly.

“At about 19:30 last night the off-duty Constable had returned to his home when he was met by gunfire by at least two men at the gate. It is alleged that the two gunmen arrived at the constable's house and waited for him to return. The suspects, using what appeared to be a rifle and a handgun and without warning, opened fire on the constable killing him instantly,” police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said in a statement.

“The police were informed and the station management immediately mobilised all the necessary resources to attend to the crime scene as per the 72-Hour Activation Plan. Constable Zulu, a married father of three young children was stationed at KwaNdengezi Police Station, serving in the SAPS for the past eight years,” she added.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole conveyed his condolences to the officer’s family and ordered a manhunt for those behind the murder.

“I have been assured that the management of KwaNdengezi Police Station have arranged for our Employee Health and Wellness to give bereavement support to the family of Constable Zulu”, Sitole said in a statement.

“I am confident that the immediate implementation of the 72-Hour Activation Plan which includes the mobilisation of Crime Intelligence, Forensic Services, and the Hawks will yield positive results,” he added.