NPA: Serious high-profile cases in security sector already before court

Cronje, the head of the Investigating Directorate (ID) in the Office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions as well as National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi, briefed Parliament on Friday.

Cronje said they have serious high-profile cases that involve the security sector already before court.

“It’s true that nothing has happened. In the three focus are that the ID been working in we have firstly focused on the security sector. We have been working in the security sector we have been working with the national commissioner cases involving senior police officers who are still sitting and who are still employed by Saps. We have a number of those prosecutions on the court roll.”