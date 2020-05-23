Late Prof. Anton Stoltz hailed for his work towards fight against COVID-19

Stoltz, who was the head of infectious diseases at the University of Pretoria and Steve Biko Hospital, died from complications during surgery on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN – Tributes continue to pour in for one of South Africa’s leading infectious diseases specialist Professor Anton Stoltz.

Stoltz died this week from complications during surgery.

He was the head of infectious diseases at the University of Pretoria and Steve Biko Hospital.

The health fraternity, including the Gauteng health department, the South African Medical Association and the Medical Research Council have hailed the virologist for his contribution and response to the fight against COVID-19.