Hawks clamp down on illegal mining in Limpopo
Four men were arrested on Thursday at in Burgersdorp during a joint operation between the Hawks and the national intervention unit.
JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks in Limpopo said they are clamping down on illegal mining activity in the province after four suspects were arrested and several operations were shut down.
It's understood the men were apprehended on Thursday at in Burgersdorp during a joint operation between the Hawks and the national intervention unit.
The suspects have since appeared in court and will remain in police custody until their next court appearance.
