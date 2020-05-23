Hawks clamp down on illegal mining in Limpopo

Four men were arrested on Thursday at in Burgersdorp during a joint operation between the Hawks and the national intervention unit.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks in Limpopo said they are clamping down on illegal mining activity in the province after four suspects were arrested and several operations were shut down.

The suspects have since appeared in court and will remain in police custody until their next court appearance.