Hawks clamp down on illegal mining in Limpopo

Four men were arrested on Thursday at in Burgersdorp during a joint operation between the Hawks and the national intervention unit.

FILE: Illegal miners commonly known as zama zamas travel deep underground each day , in work dubbed the world's worst job. Picture: Screengrab/CNN
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks in Limpopo said they are clamping down on illegal mining activity in the province after four suspects were arrested and several operations were shut down.

It's understood the men were apprehended on Thursday at in Burgersdorp during a joint operation between the Hawks and the national intervention unit.

The suspects have since appeared in court and will remain in police custody until their next court appearance.

