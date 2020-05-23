A third of university students may return to campus under level 3 – Nzimande
The minister said this included final year students, those who require labs and clinical training – as well as students who need private accommodation.
JOHANNESBURG – Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande announced that about a third of university students will be allowed to return to campus under level 3 of the lockdown period.
Nzimande was speaking at a media briefing on the department's response to government's risk-adjusted strategy aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
He s conceded that connectivity continues to be a major challenge for students who need to continue learning from home.
“In addition to zero-rating we have successfully negotiated, with all mobile network operators, very favourable rates for Nsfas [National Student Financial Aid Scheme] students including Funza Lushaka students who will receive 10 gigabytes daytime and night time, for three months starting from the start of June until end of August.”
The minister said students who will be allowed to return to campus under level 3 will be assisted by their institutions.
He has also announced that a tentative academic calendar has been put together for the return of TVET college students.
Nzimande emphasised that this will be guided by the national coronavirus command council.
WATCH: Minister Blade Nzimande update on higher education response to COVID-19
