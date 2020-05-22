Zondo Commission working at full steam despite lockdown, MPs told

The Justice and Correctional Services Department told parliamentarians that evidence leaders and officials continued to work behind closed doors on key parts of the evidence.

CAPE TOWN - The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture is working full steam ahead despite the national lockdown.

The Justice and Correctional Services Department told parliamentarians that evidence leaders and officials continued to work behind closed doors on key parts of the evidence.

The department and the NPA on Friday briefed MPs on annual performance plans and budgets.

Before the lockdown, the Zondo Commission was granted a final extension to complete its work investigating state capture.

A court ruled that the inquiry could proceed until March next year but no longer.

While some feared that the lockdown might further delay the commission, acting Director-General Jacob Skosana said that the lockdown had instead assisted the commission.

"The investigators have continued to work behind the scenes as we said to them if they're not going to do any work, we will not honour any invoices."

Deputy Minister John Jeffery said that the lockdown had also offered the courts a chance to address case backlogs.

"The general reduction in crime will help with the backlogs in the courts."