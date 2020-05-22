Western Cape serial rapist slapped with multiple life sentences

Herman Harker has been punished with 15 life terms for rape, with an additional 30 years for abduction and sexual assault.

CAPE TOWN - A serial rapist man has been slapped with multiple life sentences.

Herman Harker has been punished with 15 life terms for rape, with an additional 30 years for abduction and sexual assault.

Harker was arrested in 2018 on charges of rape and abduction in Ladismith.

Further investigations revealed he was being sought in connection with five other similar cases.

During the trial, the Western Cape High Court heard he terrorised his victims in six towns, namely Ladismith, Stellenbosch, Kleinvlei, Wolseley and Tulbagh over an eight-month period.

His victims were aged between nine-years-old and 23-years-old.

His modus operandi included befriending them and then asking them to accompany him, or he would give them money then attack them.