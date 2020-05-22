Western Cape serial rapist slapped with multiple life sentences
Herman Harker has been punished with 15 life terms for rape, with an additional 30 years for abduction and sexual assault.
CAPE TOWN - A serial rapist man has been slapped with multiple life sentences.
Herman Harker has been punished with 15 life terms for rape, with an additional 30 years for abduction and sexual assault.
Harker was arrested in 2018 on charges of rape and abduction in Ladismith.
Further investigations revealed he was being sought in connection with five other similar cases.
During the trial, the Western Cape High Court heard he terrorised his victims in six towns, namely Ladismith, Stellenbosch, Kleinvlei, Wolseley and Tulbagh over an eight-month period.
His victims were aged between nine-years-old and 23-years-old.
His modus operandi included befriending them and then asking them to accompany him, or he would give them money then attack them.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.