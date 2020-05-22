WC looks to ramp up ventilators, ICU spaces ahead of expected virus spread
In the Western Cape, around 850 ICU beds in the private and public sector will be available for COVID-19 patients, but Premier Alan Winde has repeatedly said there won't be enough ICU beds at the peak.
CAPE TOWN - The availability of ventilators and intensive care unit (ICU) space is top of mind for health authorities as models predict peak infections to hit anywhere between early July and mid-August.
In the Western Cape, around 850 ICU beds in the private and public sector will be available for COVID-19 patients, but Premier Alan Winde has repeatedly said there won't be enough ICU beds at the peak.
He and his provincial head of health, Keith Cloete, said it was important to look at hospital capacity holistically.
Cloete said they were making progress in terms of kitting out temporary field hospitals that would provide an additional 1,428 immediate care beds.
He said places like the Cape Town International Convention Centre would have 850 beds, while Brackengate on the R300 would have 330 beds.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.