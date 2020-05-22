WC Finance MEC expects total COVID-19 interventions to exceed R2bn

The Western Cape Treasury has so far dedicated R1.14 billion to COVID-19 related expenses.

The province has a budget cut of at least R3 billion due to the global pandemic.

Western Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier said that the majority of the R1.14 billion had been dedicated to health and education interventions.

"...R628 million to the Department of Health for personal protective equipment, laboratory tests, hospital beds and ventilators; R273 million to the Department of Education for personal protective equipment, digital infrared non-touch thermometers, sanitisers and cleaning materials."

Over R160 million has been allocated to the Department of Transport and Public Works for the set up of quarantine and isolation facilities.

More than R30 million to the Department of Social Development and Department of Education for food parcel and the school feeding schemes.

He said that total funds spent on COVID-19 interventions were expected to exceed R2 billion.

The department’s Analiese Pick said that the monies already paid to departments was taken from the provincial emergency reserve.

"The total amount R208 million, so thus far we have accessed R18 million from that reserve."