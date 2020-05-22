Tygerberg puts measures in place after 105 workers infected with COVID-19

Tygerberg Hospital has recorded more than 100 coronavirus infections amongst staff since the outbreak in South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - Healthcare workers continue to be in the firing line of the COVID-19 outbreak.

One government facility in Cape Town has been hit hard by virus.

Tygerberg Hospital has recorded more than 100 coronavirus infections amongst staff since the outbreak in South Africa.

The hospital has also lost three staff members to the virus, two of whom were nurses.

The Western Cape Health Department's Mark van der Heever explains: "Since the start of the pandemic, we have seen approximately 105 healthcare workers infected at Tygerberg Hospital and it's a combination of your doctors, nurses, household aids, cleaners as well as staff working in the kitchen and other support staff as well."

Van der Heever said that a number of the staff had recovered and had returned to work.

He said that they'd put in place measures during this period to ensure that services were not disrupted.

"Through our current staffing compliment as well as when specialists or nurses have to go through quarantine or isolation. We do make use of agency staff or make use of resources from the hospital wards that are not so busy to help out in a ward or area where staff members have had to go an isolate. So we've got plans in place to make sure that services are rendered."

