Tweeps see red over report Dlamini-Zuma wants booze, tobacco sold at level 1

Many are looking forward to level 3 lockdown come 1 June when the sale of tobacco and alcohol will be allowed again, but, if a new report is anything to go by, this may not happen as hoped.

JOHANNESBURG - Could the goalposts be shifting for smokers and alcohol consumers?

Many are looking forward to level 3 lockdown come 1 June when the sale of tobacco and alcohol will be allowed again, but, if a new report is anything to go by, this may not happen as hoped.

News24 reported that Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has proposed to the National Command Council that alcohol and tobacco only be allowed again at level 1.

When South Africa was set to move down to level 4 from level 5, President Cyril Ramaphosa had announced that the sale of tobacco would be allowed again from 1 May, however, during a follow-up briefing, Dlamini-Zuma said that government had backtracked on this and that it would only be allowed on level 3.

This stoked rumours and speculation that there was discord between the president and the Cogta minister, which the president denied in one of his weekly newsletters.

Friday's report has further added fuel to the fire, with many not happy with the possibility of a delayed wait.

#dlaminizuma just Remove your Mask we know it's you Bheki Cele😎 pic.twitter.com/NPsTWYxWZP — *-Kuzolunga-* (@MhlengiSicelo) May 22, 2020

Someone tell #dlaminizuma that we’re sorry that Zuma was removed from the presidency before his turn ends . This is too much we’re Thirsty , actually we are dry 😥.#day57oflockdown #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/0yiilnLBvZ — Junior Asanda Nxumalo 🇿🇦 (@Real_AsandaJr) May 22, 2020

What about those who make a living from selling tobacco and alcohol #dlaminizuma pic.twitter.com/4MsOfKNKjU — TeeJay. (@TeeTweeDy_Thato) May 22, 2020

I think it's time for Cyril to reshuffle the Cabinet... We replace Nkosazana Clarice Dlamini-Zuma with Gwede ”TIGER” Mantashe



#dlaminizuma pic.twitter.com/GeSs1nKCnq — Error 404 🐐 (@Adam_Worldwide) May 22, 2020

I wish elections were tmrw so I can vote for IFP once #dlaminizuma pic.twitter.com/y2Gw6YA95C — MoJo2.0🇿🇲 (@MokaitsaneM) May 22, 2020

Ok before you think deeply about alcohol nd cigarettes being at level 1 . You must think of us we dnt have any income☹ need to sell alcohol for me to be able to pay my Bill's put food on the table pay a roof on my head as we dnt qualify for any relief fund plzzzzz #dlaminizuma — Lebogang Mokgatlhe (@LebogangMokgat9) May 22, 2020

A rare picture of strict parents who dont want their kids to smoke and drink#dlaminizuma pic.twitter.com/iez92mcoku — Free Spirit 🦋😊 Happy Soul (@Joe____Banana) May 22, 2020

Where was minister #dlaminizuma when the decision to reopen schools was taken? It seems like she is more obsessed with tobacco and liquor not people's lives. #level1 pic.twitter.com/qe4kp6b5NJ — Tiyiselani Wa Bevhula (@TiyiBevhula) May 22, 2020