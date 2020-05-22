Probe under way into conduct of officers who arrested Strand woman

The investigation comes after video that shows police officers drag a mask-wearing woman into a police car after what looks like a verbal disagreement emerged.

CAPE TOWN – Another report of heavy-handedness by police officers enforcing the lockdown is being investigated, this time in Strand.

Journalist Murray Williams revealed the story on his Twitter page after a member of the public had sent him a video of the incident which apparently happened before 8am on Friday morning.

It shows police officers drag a mask-wearing woman into a police car after what looks like a verbal disagreement.

RECEIVED from a member of public, who wishes to remain anonymous:



This reportedly took place around 07h45, Friday May 22, 2020.



Location: Melkbaai Road, Strand, east of Cape Town.@SAPoliceService formally requested to advise on the arrest and charges. To follow when received. pic.twitter.com/YYgXrqRM8Z — MURRAY WILLIAMS (@MurrayRSA) May 22, 2020

In a statement, Western Cape Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata revealed the woman was released because detectives could find no basis for her to be charged.

The arresting officers are being investigated by a senior officer.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said: “An investigation into the conduct of police officers who arrested a woman in Strand on Friday morning has been instituted. Once the probe has been finalised the outcome will be made known.”