Probe under way into conduct of officers who arrested Strand woman
The investigation comes after video that shows police officers drag a mask-wearing woman into a police car after what looks like a verbal disagreement emerged.
CAPE TOWN – Another report of heavy-handedness by police officers enforcing the lockdown is being investigated, this time in Strand.
Journalist Murray Williams revealed the story on his Twitter page after a member of the public had sent him a video of the incident which apparently happened before 8am on Friday morning.
It shows police officers drag a mask-wearing woman into a police car after what looks like a verbal disagreement.
RECEIVED from a member of public, who wishes to remain anonymous:— MURRAY WILLIAMS (@MurrayRSA) May 22, 2020
This reportedly took place around 07h45, Friday May 22, 2020.
Location: Melkbaai Road, Strand, east of Cape Town.@SAPoliceService formally requested to advise on the arrest and charges. To follow when received. pic.twitter.com/YYgXrqRM8Z
In a statement, Western Cape Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata revealed the woman was released because detectives could find no basis for her to be charged.
The arresting officers are being investigated by a senior officer.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said: “An investigation into the conduct of police officers who arrested a woman in Strand on Friday morning has been instituted. Once the probe has been finalised the outcome will be made known.”
