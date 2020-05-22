Nkoana-Mashabane calls for disability-inclusive society during COVID-19 pandemic
Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was speaking at a webinar on improving and upholding the rights of persons with disabilities earlier on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is calling for a disability-inclusive society during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was speaking at a webinar on improving and upholding the rights of persons with disabilities earlier on Friday.
Nkoana-Mashabane said that the coronavirus command council should not exclude vulnerable members of society when making decisions regarding the lockdown.
"The key priorities include COVID-19 interventions and legislative amendments, the access to information and communication, provision of essential goods such as sanitary dignity. The provision of personal protective equipment and food parcels in various centres.”
The minister said that persons with disabilities continued to face discrimination during this period.
“I, therefore, want to make a direct appeal to the South African public to create partnerships that will work towards the protection and safety of persons with disabilities. Furthermore, it is important to allow persons with disabilities to have a voice in the decision-making process.”
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
