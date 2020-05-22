Netcare bolsters St. Augustines safety regulations after report release

According to a report from a University of Kwazulu-Natal team of experts, the St. Augustine’s outbreak could be linked to 14% of all COVID-19 cases in KwaZulu-Natal.

DURBAN - Netcare said it had implemented safety regulations recommended by a University of Kwazulu-Natal team of experts who investigated the coronavirus outbreak at its St. Augustine’s Hospital in Durban.

A report from the university issued on Wednesday revealed that a total of 119 people contracted COVID-19 at the facility.

According to the report, the St. Augustine’s outbreak could be linked to 14% of all COVID-19 cases in KwaZulu-Natal.

Netcare said it welcomed the report which looked into the COVID-19 outbreak that claimed the lives of 15 people at its St. Augustine’s Hospital.

The health care group’s Craig Murphy said they had already implemented most of the recommendations contained in the report, but they had now strengthened them following contributions from researchers Richard Lesells, Yunus Moosa and Tulio de Oliveira.

The report has called for the limiting of non-essential movement of patients between and within wards.

Meanwhile, trade unions Denosa and Nehawu have lambasted the report, saying it had exonerated Netcare from any responsibility related to the outbreak.