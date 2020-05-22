Mshengu confident KZN schools will be ready for teachers’ return on Monday

Kwazulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said that they were finalising deliveries of personal protective equipment to schools ahead of the return of teachers on Monday.

DURBAN – Kwazulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said that schools would be ready to welcome teachers back on Monday, despite delays in the delivery of protective gear.

Mshengu expects all deliveries to the province’s 6,000 schools to be completed by Sunday.

But teachers union, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), said that no teacher would enter a school if Mshengu failed to keep his word.

The MEC said they were finalising deliveries to schools ahead of the return of teachers on Monday.

“In terms of our initial deadlines, we expected that all the [personal protective equipment] PPE would have been delivered to our schools by Wednesday, but the failure by some of the suppliers to deliver on time has shifted our deadlines to Sunday. We are hoping that by Sunday all the PPE will be at schools on then on Monday teachers our schools ready.”

Mshengu has appealed to national government to respond to his funding request of R 1 billion.

“As we bring back or phase-in other grades, the issue of funding will really be a serious matter. We have raised it with the president and with the minister that the phasing in of other grades squarely depends on additional budget that will be required.”

Despite facing a mammoth task of renovating over 400 schools that had been vandalised during the lockdown, the MEC maintains he’ll be able to welcome the first group of learners in June.

