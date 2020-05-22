More claims JMPD failed to act swiftly against spread of COVID-19 at station
It’s understood that officers and supervisors who came into direct contact with the infected personnel were still asked to work while waiting for their test results.
JOHANNESBURG – There are more claims of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) management not acting swiftly enough to stop the spread of COVID-19 when four officers tested positive, with a building used by them only being closed off for sanitisation almost a week later.
Eyewitness News has seen correspondence sent to officers who work in the same region as the officers who are now in quarantine.
It’s understood that officers and supervisors who came into direct contact with the infected personnel were still asked to work while waiting for their test results.
Almost a week after patient zero's positive results came back, the building used by her and her colleagues had been shut down for sanitising.
That building was where officers’ vehicles are parked and often used for lunch breaks.
The colleagues of those who have been confirmed with COVID-19 also claimed that at least one of the vehicles used by two positive officers was not immediately sanitised.
The JMPD has denied the allegations that it did not act swiftly and the protocols were not followed.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.