More claims JMPD failed to act swiftly against spread of COVID-19 at station

It’s understood that officers and supervisors who came into direct contact with the infected personnel were still asked to work while waiting for their test results.

JOHANNESBURG – There are more claims of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) management not acting swiftly enough to stop the spread of COVID-19 when four officers tested positive, with a building used by them only being closed off for sanitisation almost a week later.

Eyewitness News has seen correspondence sent to officers who work in the same region as the officers who are now in quarantine.

Almost a week after patient zero's positive results came back, the building used by her and her colleagues had been shut down for sanitising.

That building was where officers’ vehicles are parked and often used for lunch breaks.

The colleagues of those who have been confirmed with COVID-19 also claimed that at least one of the vehicles used by two positive officers was not immediately sanitised.

The JMPD has denied the allegations that it did not act swiftly and the protocols were not followed.

