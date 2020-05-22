Masuku concerned by claims JMPD officers continued working after COVID-19 tests
Eyewitness News spoke to officers who claimed that they were told to continue working while waiting for their COVID-19 results.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said that he was concerned about claims that JMPD officers were allowed to carry on with duties, like manning roadblocks, while waiting for COVID-19 test results.
Eyewitness News spoke to officers who claimed that they were told to continue working while waiting for their results.
Some became anxious and went for a second test in private laboratories, which confirmed that they had been infected.
So far, four officers have been confirmed as being infected with the virus and are in isolation.
Masuku said that he was concerned about claims raised by JMPD officers, stating that all the procedures were not followed by the employer as outlined.
"It is quite disturbing to hear that, as there are protocols that we are insisting that everyone enforces and implement."
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar has denied allegations that officers were allowed to continue working while waiting for their test results, saying that they were lying.
"The majority of the admin staff are working from home, so we will assist anyone else if they come forward
Eyewitness News understands that subsequent to an EWN expose, the metro police department held meetings to improve measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.
