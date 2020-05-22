Masked dancing, virtual parties the future for night clubs?

Night clubs are closed and social events cancelled and it doesnt look like these activities will resume any time soon, given the restrictions on gatherings.

JOHANNESBURG - It's been eight weeks since nightlife in South Africa has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 lockdown and its unclear whether it will ever be the same again.

Night clubs are closed and social events cancelled and it doesn't look like these activities will resume any time soon, given the restrictions on gatherings.

On any given Friday, many are thinking about where to get down and wind down after a busy work week.

Creative director at Idea Lab, Greg Reed, said that while there may be a surge in social events and revenge partying after the lockdown, organisers and club owners need to start thinking about a new way of doing things without exposing people to the coronavirus.

"I think it's about saying how do we reframe that experience and make it new and interesting. I think it has almost fast-tracked us to a place where we've got to start thinking around how the virtual world can come into play in real-time."

But imagine clubbing or attending a social event with a mask on and dancing two meters apart.

Well some are ready to do whatever it takes.

"We're going to have to drink through straws, you can just leave your straw in your mask," one man said.

It's unclear when clubs and social events will resume, so for now, get down in your own home.