Man leaves female accomplice at crash scene with tik after high-speed chase

Officers tried to stop the two, who were travelling along New Ottery Road without wearing helmets, on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The city’s metro police have arrested a couple for being in possession of tik as well as a stolen motorcycle.

Officers tried to stop the two, who were travelling along New Ottery Road without wearing helmets, on Friday.

The driver lost control of the motorcycle following a high-speed chase with law enforcement officers. He fled the scene after he managed to bring the motorcycle safely to a standstill.

Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons said that his female companion was left to fend for herself.

"He ran off leaving his female companion behind and surrounded by packets of tik. The woman was taken to the Grassy Park Police Station along with 76 packets of tik and the motorcycle."

Solomons said that the male suspect was later tracked down and arrested in Ottery.

"A check revealed that the bike had been stolen in the Cape Town CBD earlier this month. The 23-year-old male joined his 32-year-old fellow suspect behind bars on possession of drugs, stolen property and contravention of National Disaster Management Act."