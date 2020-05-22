Man arrested by Limpopo SAPS after being caught with over R300k in cash

The man was caught with over R300,000 in cash at the border near Musina on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have arrested a man for alleged money laundering.

He was arrested after a tip-off.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The arrest was effected on Thursday during an operation that was jointly conducted with members of the SANDF. The suspect was ordered to stop his vehicle and more than R300,000 cash was concealed in it. He will appear in the Musina Magistrates Court on Monday.”